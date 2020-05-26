Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 459.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,546,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after buying an additional 689,419 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Farfetch by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after buying an additional 2,712,700 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,166,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,770,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after buying an additional 46,095 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTCH. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

