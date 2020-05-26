Aigen Investment Management LP Has $339,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,413 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $227,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,456.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,570,976 shares of company stock valued at $820,434,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

