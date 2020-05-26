Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $282,000 in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,167 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,060,000 after buying an additional 881,599 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Masco by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 790,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Masco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,121,000 after purchasing an additional 624,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Masco by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after purchasing an additional 532,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.