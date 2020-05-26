Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $354,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $7,565,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.23.

CP opened at $241.13 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

