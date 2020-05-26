Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $296,000 Investment in Line Corp (NYSE:LN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LN. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Line by 26.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Line by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Line in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Line by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Line in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Line stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. Line Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Line (NYSE:LN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Line Corp will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Line Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

