Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 40,844 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,056,495.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,278,340.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,278 shares of company stock worth $9,637,028 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCXI stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $60.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

