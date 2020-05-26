Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Archrock were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archrock by 1,293.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 383,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Archrock by 37.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archrock by 30.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Archrock by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 476,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $899.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. Archrock Inc has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

In other news, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 16,665 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,489.95. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,965.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 179,426 shares of company stock valued at $660,509. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AROC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

