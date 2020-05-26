Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 5,646 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $68,476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580,160 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31,314.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,150,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,284 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $11,571,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.76. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

