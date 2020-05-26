Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,456 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,598.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.43. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Nomura raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.