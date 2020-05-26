Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,176 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 149,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 35,368 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,919 shares of company stock worth $7,617,746. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day moving average is $128.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

