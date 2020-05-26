Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $234.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

