Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,309.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,984.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

