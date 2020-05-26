Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,309.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

