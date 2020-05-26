Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. China International Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,309.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,984.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.