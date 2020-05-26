Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,309.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

