Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,309.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,984.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

