Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 315,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 409.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROCK shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of ROCK opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.36. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

