Aperio Group LLC Has $700,000 Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 841,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,791,000 after purchasing an additional 792,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

CNS stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

In related news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,349.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.