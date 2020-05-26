Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.

APTV opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.