ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCB. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

ArcBest stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $32.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

