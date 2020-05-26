Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWI. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

