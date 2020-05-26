Autonio (NIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $210.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 55.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $125,249.15 and $210.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 59.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.02068462 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00086028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00183097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

