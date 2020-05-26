Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,324,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of News worth $29,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in News by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in News by 5,327.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in News by 1,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in News by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.41. News Corp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.