Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.75% of LCI Industries worth $29,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CL King raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.