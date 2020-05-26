Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31.04 Million Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.68% of Wyndham Destinations worth $31,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYND. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

