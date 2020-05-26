Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31.66 Million Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,848 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Integra Lifesciences worth $31,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $108,670.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,305,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IART shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of IART stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.