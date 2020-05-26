Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.18 Million Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $33,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Flowserve by 141.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flowserve from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of FLS opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

