Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several research firms have commented on BAMXF. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.