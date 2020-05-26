Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,951 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.11% of Benefitfocus worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after buying an additional 805,543 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 48.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 535,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 303,913 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 246,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 163,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,239,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNFT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Benefitfocus news, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at $672,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at $423,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

BNFT stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. Benefitfocus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

