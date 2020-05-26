BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of BIO-TECHNE worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at $95,918,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

In related news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TECH opened at $266.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $282.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.99 and its 200-day moving average is $211.87.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.