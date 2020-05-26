Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRX. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $10.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,253,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 977.0% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 181,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 164,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 87,742 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.