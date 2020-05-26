CAE (NYSE:CAE) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 796.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

