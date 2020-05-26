Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,979 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,517,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,999,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,493,000 after acquiring an additional 694,337 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,784,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,518,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

PEAK stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.