Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 62,326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 369,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80,650 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 442,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 62,392 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 229,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEA opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

