Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $92,639,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $66,266,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $15,393,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,159,000 after buying an additional 620,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,456,000 after buying an additional 580,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

