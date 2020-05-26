Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 74.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,739 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period.

BAB stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

