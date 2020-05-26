Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,492 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Trade Desk by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $307.60 on Tuesday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $327.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.08 and a 200-day moving average of $254.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,781 shares of company stock valued at $120,285,565 in the last three months. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

