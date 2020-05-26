Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after buying an additional 129,768 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,288,000 after buying an additional 137,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,625,000 after buying an additional 1,278,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 492,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $39,231.00. Also, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone acquired 7,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $94,683.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,357 shares of company stock valued at $621,763. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CSFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Centerstate Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $209.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.73 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.