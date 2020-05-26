Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,511 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cerner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,969,000 after buying an additional 193,974 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,642,000 after acquiring an additional 350,203 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,008,000 after purchasing an additional 128,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,974,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

