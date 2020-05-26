Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,613 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,613 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $445,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.12.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

