Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $1.63 Million Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000.

BAR opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

