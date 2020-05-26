Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised CAE from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in CAE by 1,024.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 151,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 138,252 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CAE by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CAE by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CAE by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,000 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.