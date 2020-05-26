Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.44.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,550,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $114,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $184.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.52. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $185.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

