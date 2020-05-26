Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $506,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,614,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,263. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.