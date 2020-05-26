Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,228 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

CRON opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.91. Cronos Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2,705.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

