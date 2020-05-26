DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $11.70 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,309.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,984.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.