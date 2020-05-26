Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $120,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,318 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,006,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,001,622. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

