Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Dover by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,316,000 after purchasing an additional 94,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,640 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Dover by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,365,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,557 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.