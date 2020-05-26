Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Dropbox worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 41.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 207,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 21,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $459,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $2,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 933,790 shares of company stock worth $18,092,659. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.25 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBX. BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

