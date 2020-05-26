EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 62,467 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 151,277 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,391.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.72. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.